Prosecutors detail evidence against woman accused of killing Ocala mom after neighborhood feud

OCALA, Fla. – Interviews with neighbors, body-worn camera video and Susan Lorincz’s own statements are part of the case the state is building against the woman accused of shooting and killing Ajike Owens last month in Marion County.

Prosecutors have charged Lorincz, 58, with manslaughter, saying she shot Owens through a locked metal door on June 2 as Owens demanded Lorincz talk to her after a conflict between the suspect and the victim’s children.

News 6 obtained the discovery list from the state attorney for Marion County, whose office will be prosecuting the case against Lorincz.

The document includes a list of potential witnesses, including sheriff’s office deputies, the medical examiner and several people living in proximity to Lorincz’s former home.

It also includes a list of audio and video files, under the name “Tangible Evidence.” It includes deputy body-worn camera video, 911 call logs, audio files from interviews taken during a canvass of the neighborhood where the shooting took place, a search warrant for an iPhone and Ring doorbell video from one of the neighbors.

Finally, it includes Lorincz’s statements from interviews conducted after Owens was shot.

Lorincz’s complaints about children in the neighborhood are well-documented with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She made several calls over the course of a year, accusing children of trespassing on her property. The sheriff’s office said it would also turn out that the kids were playing on the common area near her property. Deputies also noted, and said Lorincz admitted to, using racial slurs and other insults at children, shooting video of them and raising her middle finger at them.

Lorincz also tried to press charges against Owens in a February 2022 incident where Lorincz said Owens had thrown a metal “no trespassing” sign at her and struck her leg. Owens said she threw the sign down, not at Lorincz. Calls to deputies also show Lorincz accused Owens of tampering with her mail.

Lorincz told deputies she bought the gun used in the shooting a year ago for protection after an incident with Owens. However, in a follow-up interview with deputies after the shooting, Lorincz said that while she and Owens were not friendly, Owens had never threatened violence against her.

On the night of the shooting, Lorincz claimed Owens was banging on her door and threatening to kill her, and that’s why she shot Owens. Witnesses said they never heard Owens say any such thing.

This comes after Lorincz pleaded not guilty last week in the shooting death of Owens.

