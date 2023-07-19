76º

Orange County Animal Services offers free adoptions as it hits capacity

Shelter located on Conroy Road houses over 200 dogs, 160 cats

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Animals
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Animal Services is offering free pet adoptions for the rest of the month.

Since the shelter reached capacity, with more than 200 dogs and 160 cats housed at the space at 2769 Conroy Road, officials are offering free adoptions through July. Active duty military members, veterans and first responders can adopt for free year-round.

The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when the hours are 2 to 6 p.m.

For more information, click here or call 407-836-3111. You can browse pets up for adoption on the Orange County Animal Services website.

