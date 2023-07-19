Wanted man arrested, accused in fatal shooting of 18-year-old during fight

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted man out of Seminole County was taken into custody on Tuesday following a fatal shooting out of Sanford earlier this month, according to the police department.

Marquis Goodwine, 18, was arrested, accused in the deadly July 9 shooting.

Police said on the morning of the shooting, officers responded to the 1200 block of W. 25th St, following reports of the attack just after 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, police found 18-year-old Lovell Brown, who had been shot. Brown was taken to the hospital for treatment where he ultimately died, police explained.

According to investigators, Brown’s sister later told them Brown had gotten a text message earlier in the day from someone who didn’t like him, telling him to come outside. However, Brown said he wasn’t going to go outside and that he wasn’t worried about the message, investigators added.

Later on, Brown’s mother wanted to go to Circle K, so she brought her daughter, her granddaughter and Brown with her, detectives said.

Brown’s family told police that they came across another group of four people, and one of them attacked Brown, an affidavit shows.

The affidavit states that someone fired a gun, and Brown fell to the ground before one of the men said, “You got what you deserved, (explicit slur).”

The man, Goodwine, then ran away toward the Warley Park Apartments, court records show.

After tracking down members of the other group, police said they learned that Goodwine had been beaten up by Brown in the past. According to detectives, Goodwine also claimed to be part of a gang called “OTF” — meaning “Only That Family.”

A $5,000 reward was offered last week for information leading to Goodwine’s arrest.

Goodwine faces a charge of murder without premeditation. He is held on no bond.

