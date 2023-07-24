Maitland city council discussing higher millage rate ahead of budget talks

On Monday evening, Maitland city leaders will discuss a new millage rate cap, which could mean as much as a 13% increase in property taxes for residents.

MAITLAND, Fla. – Maitland leaders will discuss a millage rate cap for the 2023 tax year at the city council meeting on Monday.

The proposed millage rate cap could eventually lead to a property tax increase up to 13%.

Maitland resident Magda Goula said because she’s retiring soon, a possible tax increase could cut into her retirement savings.

“Especially people in my age who are looking for a retirement, we are seeing the money to go more than come to us, (which) is really scary,” Goula said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The city’s current millage rate is set at 4.345 and the proposed millage rate cap is 4.9400.

Robert Sargent, the public information officer for the city of Maitland, said if the council were to eventually decide to raise millage rates, the money would be used to upgrade Keller Road, address staffing issues such as pay, and add new police and fire vehicles.

“What we’re discussing at the council meeting is an important step, but it is one step along the process,” Sargent said. “And by no means is it the end.”

Goula said she supports higher pay for city staff, just not at the expense of the taxpayer.

“It’s a great idea to pay more—the people working for the city,” Goula said. “But I think the city already collects a lot of money. Maitland is not a poor city.”

Sargent told News 6 if the city were to eventually go with the proposed cap, some homeowners could see an increase of hundreds of dollars.

“If later on down the road the council decided to go for that full cap, for a $500,000 home in the city of Maitland, for example, the increase would be about $297 a year for someone on a half million dollar home,” Sargent said.

He added the council could eventually decide to go with the with full proposed cap, a little less or not increase the millage rate at all.

The meeting is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. inside council chambers at Maitland City Hall.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: