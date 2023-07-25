A ‘Foodie Factory’ is opening in Oviedo. Here’s what you can expect

OVIEDO, Fla. – Five years after its announcement, a new food experience is ready to serve up its way for Oviedo residents.

What was once a rocket factory and secret distillery is now being reimagined into a cocktail bar and seven-restaurant experience for residents of all ages called the Food Factory Foodie Collective. The one-of-a-kind “communal experience” includes 14,500 square feet of indoor, covered outdoor and open-air space that is kid and dog friendly.

Your taste buds are in for a treat with seven different restaurants, with choices from around the world, to choose from:

The 1 Cantina: Mexican (to open July 26)

The Local Hen: American (to open July 26)

Kai Asian Street Fare: Asian, Vietnamese and Thai selections (opening date tbd)

Buttercrust Pizza: Italian (opening date tbd)

Kurried: Indian (opening date tbd)

The Shawarma Kompany (opening date tbd)

The Food Factory Foodie Collective, fit with seven micro-restaurants and a craft cocktail bar, will officially open to the public this Wednesday, July 26, at 4 p.m.

You can visit their socials and website for more up-to-date information.

