Disney gives reopening date for reimagined Trail’s End Restaurant and Crockett’s Tavern

First Look at Trail’s End Restaurant and Crockett’s Tavern Reopenings

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground is preparing to reopen Trail’s End Restaurant and Crockett’s Tavern.

Back in February, Disney announced that it would be reimagining both dining locations.

First Look at Trail’s End Restaurant and Crockett’s Tavern Reopenings (Disney)

Trail’s End Restaurant has been reimagined into a quick-service restaurant complete with a refreshed marketplace concept, warm wooden furnishings, beamed ceilings and casual seating area.

Guests will find a number of things on the menu including hot homestyle meals, salads, wraps, freshly made pizzas and a lineup of desserts, including the famous strawberry shortcake from Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue.

First Look at Trail’s End Restaurant and Crockett’s Tavern Reopenings (Disney)

Over at Crockett’s Tavern, guests will find a refreshed lounge complete with expanded seating, both indoors and outside, with beautiful views of nearby Bay Lake.

Some new items on the tavern’s food menu include an all-new trio slider, chicken bites, charcuterie board, crispy cauliflower and a dessert trio.

First Look at Trail’s End Restaurant and Crockett’s Tavern Reopenings (Disney)

“For those looking for an adult beverage to accompany their meal, Crockett’s Tavern has multiple options to choose from with their heritage cocktail program curated by Guest Experience Managers Hunter Bernreuter and Eric Borgsmiller to pay homage to the resort’s over 50-year history,” Disney said on its blog. “Inspired by the Fort Wilderness Railroad that once ran throughout the resort, the All Aboard! Moonshine Cocktail Flight is a sampling of our favorite moonshine cocktails featuring the Gullywhumper, Blackberry Lightning, and Spiced Appleberry Shine.”

Disney said it kept the ‘to-go’ window in place at Crockett’s Tavern.

Click here to read more about some of the new additions coming to both locations.

