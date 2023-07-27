Cat found dead after garage fire in Titusville, officials say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Titusville and Brevard County firefighters on Wednesday evening put out a fire that was burning a garage-turned-workshop, reporting a cat was found dead at the scene.

Crews were sent to 4365 Carlysle Ave. just after 7 p.m., containing the fire to the garage and quickly extinguishing it, according to a Facebook post from the Titusville Fire Department. The fire began in the enclosed workshop, the post states.

The garage was left heavily damaged, firefighters said, noting smoke damage throughout the adjoining home.

All occupants of the home were able to get out and no injuries were reported, the post states.

The state fire marshal is investigating.

No other details were shared.

