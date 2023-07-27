Daytona International Speedway could host Jacksonville Jaguars, president says

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars are moving forward with their search for a temporary home during stadium renovations in the 2026 and 2027 seasons. One of the top contenders is the Daytona International Speedway.

The speedway president, Frank Kelleher, told News 6 Thursday that talks with the team have recently progressed to much more than bouncing around the idea.

The field inside of the track closest to the grandstands is already nicknamed “the ball field,” but in reality, it could host several NFL games.

“We were pleasantly surprised to learn that from a scheduling standpoint, we can accommodate the regular season,” Kelleher said.

Kelleher said his talks with the Jags’ executive team have taken a very real turn. The competition is now in the design logistics phase.

“Right now, they’re looking at architectural drawings, trying to understand exactly what the sight lines would be for their fans, how many temporary seats would need to be brought in,” he said.

The debate is also over how many additional temporary seats would need to be added on the other side of the field, how wide the seating could go in the grandstands if they should take down the grandstand’s metal fence, where locker rooms would go, and staffing.

“It will probably be a mix of our security and leaning on the Jags’ expertise from their security teams, as well,” Kelleher said.

Similar to a soccer field that the speedway recently created for an event, Kelleher said the field could easily fit an NFL field, which is smaller.

“Each deal is unique and different. We will just need to sit down at the table and understand exactly what all of the expenses are and who on the front end will need to partake in that expense,” he said.

Kelleher knows the speedway would be the most expensive place to host the team because of the changes needed.

The other two venues reportedly in competition are Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at the University of Florida and Camping World Stadium in Orlando. However, UF just announced major renovations coming soon to the Swamp, and Florida Citrus Sports is looking to do a big renovation to Camping World.

Neither of those organizations has given exact renovation dates, but Kelleher speculates their timelines may not work for the Jags.

He also said the speedway could offer something no one else in Florida can.

“Instead of just tailgating two hours before the Jags game on Sunday, why not show up on Friday with your tent or your camper or RV and be here all weekend long,” he said.

The Jags’ president has said the team hopes to start renovations to the TIAA Bank Field after the 2025 season and estimates it could take two years.

“We’re not the layup because we’re not a football stadium, but they do get the novelty of the world center of racing and all of the unique things I mentioned that they won’t get at another stadium,” Kelleher said.

He added that the team has not given him an exact timeline on when they’ll make that decision, but he expects it could be by the end of the year.

