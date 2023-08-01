Ex-Seminole schools worker found dead didn’t have enemies, son says

A former Seminole County Schools secretary is dead and investigators have now ruled her death a homicide. Sanford police say they have identified a person of interest, but they aren’t releasing who that person is, only saying it’s someone who knew Joysee Cartagena, 49.

Sanford police say they have identified a person of interest, but they aren’t releasing who that person is, only saying it’s someone who knew Joysee Cartagena, 49.

Cartagena’s son told News 6 he was hoping his mom would be around to see him graduate from college at UCF in the fall. Now he wants answers.

“I wanted her to see me get married, and have kids so she can be a grandmother,” said Steven Cartagena.

Police say that Joysee Cartagena was found dead with a zip tie around her neck inside her Sanford home on July 17.

“She was a sweet woman. She wasn’t the type of person to have enemies,” he said.

Sanford police said they first received information that her death might have been a suicide, but after more investigation, they’re now ruling her death a homicide. Investigators aren’t releasing how Cartagena was killed but said they do have a person of interest who has not been arrested.

“As of this point it appears the victim and the person of interest were known to each other,” said Bianca Gillett, public information officer with Sanford Police Department.

Sanford police released a 911 call from one of Cartagena’s co-workers who requested a well-being check. Cartagena’s son said she was most recently working a virtual job for an airline.

“We tried reaching out by email, by chat, we called an extension, her cellphone, no answer at all, and that’s very unlike her,” the caller said.

Seminole County Public Schools told News 6 Cartagena was an employee at the district from 2015 to 2022, including working as a secretary at Spring Lake Elementary School.

Her son said he and his mom were very close and as a single mother, she moved him to the U.S. from Puerto Rico for a better life. While he moves ahead with school, he’s also hoping to see justice for his mother’s death.

“I’m hoping that when the time comes that I get that closure,” said Steven Cartagena.

Police say the full autopsy once complete will determine the manner in which Cartegena died.

