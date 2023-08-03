Avalon Park to host ‘90s-themed night market

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Oh, snap! The ‘90s are back on Thursday for the latest installment of the Avalon Park night market.

The ‘90s Night Market will be hosted at Founders Square in downtown Avalon Park, starting at 6 p.m.

The market will feature music, food and drink specials, local vendors and even a themed Zumba class.

The event will also have a Shrinky Dink workshop, where for $5, participants can make their own ‘90s-inspired keychains.

Participants can also submit their favorite ‘90s songs to be added to the event playlist. For the opportunity to play your favorite tunes, click here.

The market and nostalgia are free, but some activities will cost an additional fee.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

