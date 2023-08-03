Pedestrian shoots car after driver honks at him in Eustis, police say

Images of a pedestrian who shot a car that honked at him in Eustis (red circles added by police)

EUSTIS, Fla. – Police are looking to identify a person accused of shooting a car that had just honked at him as he crossed a street in Eustis.

The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon along Grove Street, at East Dicie Avenue, police said.

An individual described in a news release as a “male subject” was reportedly one of several people crossing Grove Street when the victim honked their horn at the group.

The subject then allegedly brandished a gun and fired a single shot into the vehicle’s trunk as it left to the north.

The shooting was captured on two dash cams to the front and rear of the victim’s vehicle, police said. On the video, the release points out that the subject is seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with knowledge of the shooting or of the subject was advised to contact Sgt. P. Barnett at 352-357-4121 or PBarnett@eustis.org, or Crimeline at 800-423-8477 to remain anonymous.

