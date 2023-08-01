UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 critically injured in shooting near Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – One man was killed and another was critically wounded Monday night in a shooting near Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies initially said both men had died in the shooting, which happened around 8:20 p.m. near Tampa Avenue.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

According to sheriff’s officials, several people called 911 to report the shooting, and deputies found two men with apparent gunshot wounds.

One man was in a vehicle and the other was on the ground, deputies said.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said the man in the vehicle was taken to a hospital on life-support.

A sheriff’s office news release said the man later died, but authorities clarified Tuesday afternoon that he was alive.

“Early reports in the investigation indicated that the male who was transported to the hospital was deceased. Since that time, we have received additional and more accurate information from hospital staff, which states the individual is currently on life support,” the news release stated.

The man’s name has not been released.

The other man, who was found on the ground, died at the scene, deputies said. He was identified by sheriff’s officials as 18-year-old Asad Brinson.

It’s not known what led to the shootings or if the men shot each other.

No other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: