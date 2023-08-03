Wawa to open its first-ever drive-thru in this Florida city

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LARGO, Fla. – Wawa, a popular convenience store chain along the East Coast, will to open its first drive-thru in Florida, according to St. Pete Rising.

The restaurant will reportedly take the place of a former Kentucky Fried Chicken at 2530 E. Bay Drive in Largo, with the city issuing a development order that authorizes the redevelopment.

St. Pete Rising reported this week that the development order will allow Wawa to demolish the building, constructing a new 2,036-square-foot drive-thru restaurant in its place.

News 6 has reached out to city officials and Wawa for more information and is awaiting a response.

No information has been provided at this time on when the store is expected to open to customers.

