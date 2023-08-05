Orlando Pride lose to Washington Spirit after overtime goal

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Pride lost their match against the Washington Spirit on Friday evening, ending the game at 1-0.

Kickoff happened at 7:07 p.m., though neither team managed to score during the game’s first half.

The scoreless tie continued into the second half, though at eight minutes into overtime, the Washington Spirit finally eked out a goal, ending the match in their favor.

Post-game stats show that the Pride took 25 shots, while the Spirit only had seven. However, the Pride managed to keep possession of the ball through more than half of the game, managing to avoid card penalties.

The Pride’s next match is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Their opponent in that game will be the Gotham FC.

