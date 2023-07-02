Orlando Pride shut out Washington Spirit in 3-0 win

FILE - Orlando Pride forward Julie Doyle (20) plays during an NWSL soccer match against the Portland Thorns FC, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

The Orlando Pride easily won against the Washington Spirit at Audi Field Saturday evening 3-0 behind two goals from forward Julie Doyle.

The win marks back-to-back wins over Washington with the Pride scoring a 2-1 win on May 20.

On the defensive side, the Pride earned their third shutout of the season, with goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse needing to make only two saves in the match.

[TRENDING: ‘Calling me names:’ What body camera video tells us about suspect in Ocala mother’s shooting death | More than 200 new laws go into effect in Florida this weekend: What you need to know | Become a News 6 Insider]

“[Tonight} was more about ourselves. We needed to have a reaction after the last two defeats. Recently, we haven’t been ourselves and going to an environment like Washington, it’s difficult, of course,” said Pride coach Seb Hines. “But, we wanted to come here with loads of energy, loads of desire, commitment, and put a real good performance together for our fans, because they deserve it.”

“So I was really pleased with, the not just the goals, but their overall performance and their attitude leading into this game.””

The Pride’s last visit to Audi Field in NWSL regular season action came on July 17 of last year in a match that resulted in a scoreless draw.

Orlando returns to action on Friday, July 7 against the OL Reign at Exploria Stadium.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: