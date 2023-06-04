Orlando Pride lose 2-0 to Houston Dash on the road

FILE PHOTO - Orlando Pride forward Messiah Bright (23) plays during an NWSL soccer match against the Portland Thorns FC, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Portland, Or

The Orlando pride was shutout in a 2-0 road loss against the Houston Dash at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday evening.

Dash midfielder Sophie Hirst scored the first goal in the 6th minute with teammate Michelle Alozie finding the back of the net in the 41st minute.

The loss was Orlando’s second in a row after going on a four-game unbeaten streak in regular season play.

Saturday’s match featured the second of the three road games, with Orlando traveling to face NJ/NY Gotham FC next Wednesday.

