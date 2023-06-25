Orlando Pride fall to Kansas City Current 2-1

FILE PHOTO - Orlando Pride forward Marta (10) follows a play during an NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match against the Washington Spirit, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Pride lost 2-1 against the Kansas City Current at Exploria Stadium in Orlando on Saturday evening.

Pride captain Marta scored the team’s lone goal in the 58th minute on a penalty. With the loss, Orlando falls to 4-1-8 on the season.

Despite the loss, Marta checked another milestone off during her storied career, appearing in her 95th appearance for the club, and becoming the new leader for most appearances in club history.

The comeback attempt falls just short#PrideOrDie pic.twitter.com/iEWW8pOe4A — Orlando Pride (@ORLPride) June 25, 2023

The pride next play on Wednesday at home as part of the UKG NWSL Challenge Cup against NJ/NY Gotham FC.

