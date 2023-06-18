76º

Sports

Orlando Pride lose, shut out against North Carolina Courage

Pride return home to play Kansas City on June 24

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

The Orlando Pride were thumped 3-0 on Saturday evening during their road game against the North Carolina Courage.

North Carolina’s Kerolin Nicoli scored in the 32nd minute followed by two goals in the second half by Meredith Speck and Haley Hanson, respectively.

The match saw Pride defender Megan Montefusco earn her 150th NWSL regular season appearance with the start.

“We just weren’t ourselves today. Every second ball, North Carolina was there. They pressed effectively and we didn’t have that sharpness, and it’s becoming a theme away from home. That was the message after the game,” Orlando coach Seb Hines said.

“We can’t only rely on our home form. So again, it’s just going back to the drawing board, see where we can improve.”

The Pride will return home to Exploria Stadium to take on the Kansas City Current on June 24.

