Orlando Pride thumped by North Carolina Courage 5-0

The Orlando Pride were held scoreless in a 5-0 thumping against the North Caroline Courage at WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday evening.

Down two goals in the first half, Orlando allowed three more in the second to close out a forgettable game on the road in the NWSL Challenge Cup.

Leading up to their game, Pride head coach Seb Hines talked about his team’s level of play during their last game, a loss to Gotham FC.

“They know that we dropped that standard in the last game,” Hines said this week at Orlando Health Training Ground at Sylvan Park. “So we need to get back to what we do best. Being threatening in the attack, end product, blocking shots, that kind of thing.”

Orlando returns to action against the Washington Spirit on Friday, Aug. 4 at Exploria Stadium in anotherUKG Challenge Cup match..