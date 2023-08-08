No new ad valorem taxes if Merritt Island becomes city, study concludes

Voters rejected the idea of making Merritt Island a city 35 years ago, and the last movement more than a decade ago didn’t even make it to the ballot, but Brevard County isn't relenting.

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Months since Brevard County commissioned a study on what it might cost to make Merritt Island a city, the final feasibility report concludes, “The initial impacts on residents of Merritt Island would be very limited. There would be no new ad valorem taxes.”

Three out of 4 voters said no to incorporation back in 1988, and in more recent years a proposal like this didn’t even have enough support to make it to the ballot.

“The last time was more than 10 years ago and obviously, there’s population shifts and peoples’ opinions change one way or another,” County Commissioner John Tobia said. “And we’ll give folks the opportunity to make the decision if the legislature sees fit.”

Merritt Island State Rep. Tyler Sirios said while the study claims incorporation would be financially neutral, a future city council could adopt different policies.

The study also reads some businesses would be charged an additional annual business tax receipt or city license every year.

“With high-interest rates, inflation, and legislative reforms to the homeowner’s insurance market still evolving, I cannot in good conscience advance a policy that potentially increases the financial burden on families and small businesses,” Sirois wrote in a letter addressed to the Merritt Island Redevelopment Agency.

Without support from local lawmakers, voters will never have the chance to choose for themselves.

You can read the study and Sirois’ letter below.

