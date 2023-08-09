Winter Garden theater’s ‘Dreamgirls’ adds extra shows

"Dreamgirls" at the Garden Theatre stars Brianna Javis as Effie, Stephanie Dorcely as Lorell and Jazzmin Carson as Deena, a trio of vocal powerhouses.

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – I’m telling you, “Dreamgirls” is not going just yet.

Leaders at the Garden Theatre announced due to the big demand and consistently sold-out performances, there will be more shows this weekend.

The show was initially set to end on Aug. 6, but the Garden Theatre has added performances through Aug. 13, with the very last show on that Sunday at 2 p.m., according to a news release.

“Dreamgirls” follows three young Black singers — Effie, Lorell and Deena — as they go on a musical roller coaster through the world of show business during the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

The show features smash hits like “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” “Family” and “I Am Changing.”

Keith Davenport, the theater’s new chief organizational officer, said the show focuses on family. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

“This success underscores the hunger for live theater in Winter Garden and beyond, reflecting our cast and crew’s hard work and talent,” Fernando Varela, founder of Victory Productions and executive producer of “Dreamgirls,” said in a statement.

Leaders said Cristina Rae is now sharing the role of Effie with Brianna Javis, so Javis can take a short break for vocal fatigue.

If Rae’s name sounds familar, that’s because she was was on the 15th season of “America’s Got Talent” in 2020 where she finished in third place for her outstanding voice. She later returned for “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” earlier this year.

“As a vocalist myself, I understand the effort it takes to perform such a role night after night. It is why we’ve brought on Cristina Rae, a fellow AGT All-Star, to share this significant responsibility. This move ensures that both our gifted actors can continue to captivate our audiences without compromising their long-term health,” Varela said.

Stephanie Dorcely will continue to play Lorell and Jazzmin Carson remains starring as Deena.

Leaders said ticket sales for “Dreamgirls” is on pace to break records of any show at the theatre.

To purchase tickets, visit the Garden Theatre’s website.

After its run at Garden Theatre, you can buy tickets to see “Dreamgirls” at The Savannah Center in The Villages Aug. 17 and Aug. 18.

