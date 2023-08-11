Celebrate National Rum Day with these discounted drinks

ORLANDO, Fla – National Rum Day is right around the corner, just in time for one last party before summer is officially over. Whether you’re a rum connoisseur, or simply looking for a good drink deal, we’ve got you covered.

We’ve rounded up a list of Orlando-area restaurants that are perfect for celebrating National Rum Day.

Bahama Breeze

Mama’s Hooch & Holler - A cocktail flight featuring a Bahama Mama (Cruzan Coconut Rum, Bacardi Black and Castillo Silver Rums, banana liqueur and pineapple and orange juices), Painkiller (Pusser’s Dark Rum, cream of coconut, pineapple and orange juices with freshly ground nutmeg) and One Love (Blue Chair Bay Banana Rum, guava, pineapple and orange juices and a Appleton Rum floater).

The Caribbean restaurant is already known for their refreshing island-inspired drinks, and this National Rum day they are offering special discounts on all their rum-based cocktails.

Cuba Libre Restaurant and Rum Bar

The El Coqui Rum Flight - A one ounce pours of Don Q Gold, Don Q Reserva 7 and Don Q Gran Reserva.

The Facundo’s Flight - A one ounce pours of Bacardi Añejo Cuatro, Bacardi Reserva Ocho and Bacardi Gran Reserva Diez.

The Espresso Rumtini - Brinley Shipwreck Vanilla rum, Licor 43 Chocolate liqueur and espresso

This I-Drive restaurant is keeping the Rum Day celebration going all month, with $15 rum flights for the entire month of August. Additionally, they will offer half-priced rum drinks on National Rum Day from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Rock & Brews Restaurant

Stairway to Heaven - Mount Gay Eclipse Rum, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice, Cream of Coconut and Fresh Grated Nutmeg

Good Vibrations - Bacardi Spiced Rum, Bacardi Black Rum, Orange Curacao, Pineapple Juice, Fresh Lime Juice and Orgeat

The restaurant and live music venue is offering discounted Bacardi cocktails all day, ranging from $5 for a single to $7 for a double.

Honorable mentions:

to die for. Otto’s High Dive - The completely rum-based cocktail list is

Permanent Vacation - Tropical vacation meets horror film - but with a much better drink selection.

WaiTiki - A seemingly-authentic tiki bar right in the heart of downtown Orlando, from authentic Polynesian food to a killer Bacardi fishbowl cocktail.

Celebrate National Rum Day on Aug. 16.

