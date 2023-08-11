Get groovy at Orlando’s spookiest concert this October

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s time to get spooky, Orlando!

The Central Florida Community Arts Big Band has just released tickets for Ghoulish Grooves, its first-ever Halloween-themed concert.

The show will take place at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 20-21, with tickets starting at $19.

The CFCA Big Band encourages the whole family to show up wearing Halloween costumes to enjoy the reimagined performances of all the classic Halloween songs, from “Thriller” to “Monster Mash.”

Tickets and further information can be found on the Dr. Phillips Center website.

