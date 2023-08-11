98º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

Get groovy at Orlando’s spookiest concert this October

Tickets to see Ghoulish Grooves are on sale now

Morgan Ryan, Digital Intern

Tags: Orange County, Central Florida Happenings, Things To Do, Orlando, Setting The Stage
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (FILE) (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s time to get spooky, Orlando!

The Central Florida Community Arts Big Band has just released tickets for Ghoulish Grooves, its first-ever Halloween-themed concert.

The show will take place at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 20-21, with tickets starting at $19.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The CFCA Big Band encourages the whole family to show up wearing Halloween costumes to enjoy the reimagined performances of all the classic Halloween songs, from “Thriller” to “Monster Mash.”

Tickets and further information can be found on the Dr. Phillips Center website.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Morgan joined ClickOrlando.com in June 2023.

email