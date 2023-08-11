Man shot during argument in DeLeon Springs, deputies say

DeLEON SPRINGS, Fla. – A man was shot and injured Friday morning in DeLeon Springs, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 4:18 a.m. to a home on Desoto Avenue, just west of U.S. Highway 17, where a man had shot another man in the leg during an argument, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in a personal vehicle, deputies said, adding that the shooter was being interviewed.

No other details were shared.

