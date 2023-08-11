Reward again increased for tips in Florida man’s slaying; husband named as suspect

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Law enforcement groups have added thousands more dollars to a potential reward for information in the case of a Marion County man who deputies believe was slain earlier this year.

Timothy Smith, 59, was found dead at a home in Citrus Park the morning of March 25, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The deputies who found him were conducting a well-being check because he had not shown up at work the day prior, noting on social media that it appeared that Smith “suffered a violent attack prior to his death.”

Deputies have said that Herbert Swilley, Smith’s spouse, is considered a suspect in the case, adding that his daughter, Jordan Swilley, is considered a person of interest.

Detectives made contact with Herbert Swilley at the onset of the homicide investigation in an attempt to speak with him, yet his attorney has since indicated he would only cooperate further “if he is provided with immunity from prosecution” in Smith’s death, the sheriff’s office said. Jordan Swilley also gave a preliminary statement, deputies said, yet she too is now allegedly declining to speak with detectives any more.

Up to $14,500 — comprised of $9,500 from Crime Stoppers of Marion County and $5,000 from the Florida Sheriff’s Association Criminal Apprehension Program — is now being offered for information that leads to an arrest in Smith’s death, according to the sheriff’s office’s latest update on the matter Wednesday.

Detectives are interested in hearing from people in the community who may know something more regarding Smith’s death, such as his activities during the days and weeks leading up to it, details about his relationship with Herbert Swilley or anything that may otherwise help the investigation, “even if it seems unimportant,” the latest post reads.

Anyone with information was urged to call Detective Daniel Pinder at 352-368-3508, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352- 732-9111 or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352 368-7867 — referencing 23-21 in the tip — to remain anonymous. The sheriff’s office stated the full reward would only be available until June 30 and specified that information must be provided directly to Crime Stoppers and must lead to an arrest in order for a tipster to qualify for the entire amount.

