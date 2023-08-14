89º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

VIDEO: Gunman killed in shootout with Florida deputies

Eric Blaszczyk, 37, was wanted in domestic violence investigation

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Hillsborough County, Strange Florida

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – New video shows Florida deputies in a shootout with a gunman, who was later killed, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video Saturday of the shootout.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were trying to stop Eric Blaszczyk, who was wanted for shooting a woman in Pasco County, when the suspect crashed into a pond.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Seconds later, deputies said he got out of the vehicle and fired several shots at them. Deputies returned fire and a shootout ensued for at least four minutes.

The suspect had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

None of the deputies involved were injured.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email