VIDEO: Gunman killed in shootout with Florida deputies

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – New video shows Florida deputies in a shootout with a gunman, who was later killed, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video Saturday of the shootout.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were trying to stop Eric Blaszczyk, who was wanted for shooting a woman in Pasco County, when the suspect crashed into a pond.

Seconds later, deputies said he got out of the vehicle and fired several shots at them. Deputies returned fire and a shootout ensued for at least four minutes.

The suspect had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

None of the deputies involved were injured.

