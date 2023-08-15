Pit bulls attack Daytona Beach carjacker who broke into apartment, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – New details were released Tuesday about the arrest of a carjacking suspect out of Daytona Beach — including how he was attacked by pit bulls after fleeing from the crime scene, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Anthony Galloway, 42, ditched a car he had stolen during a carjacking at a BP gas station on Monday morning and started banging on the door of a unit at the Whispering Winds Apartments complex while screaming “Momma.”

The stolen Toyota Corolla was found unoccupied near The Element Apartments on Monday. (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

A 57-year-old woman living in the unit partially opened her door after hearing Galloway scream, and the man managed to force his way through the door, knocking her backward and slamming the door shut behind him, deputies said.

According to a news release, when the woman realized Galloway was a stranger, she commanded her two pit bulls to attack him.

Daytona Beach police then arrived at the door, and Galloway ran into the kitchen and jumped through a small glass window, the release shows.

The gun that investigators believe was used in the carjacking was also recovered from a different apartment complex along Brentwood Drive, where a 7-year-old boy discovered it on Monday afternoon, investigators said.

A firearm was recovered from The Element Apartments along Brentwood Drive, according to deputies. (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said the boy’s mother reported her son had accidentally fired the handgun, shooting an unoccupied apartment.

According to deputies, Galloway was seen running into a warehouse along Mason Avenue, where SWAT units ultimately arrested him after around an hour of trying to persuade him to surrender.

Galloway faces charges of armed carjacking, armed robbery, grand theft, possession of a firearm, resisting an officer without violence, burglary with battery, criminal mischief and battery. He is held without bond.

He also had active warrants out of Lake County on theft charges and Orange County for violation of probation on prior charges of fleeing from law enforcement, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Galloway’s criminal history includes 67 prior felony charges with 12 convictions and 25 previous misdemeanor charges with 22 convictions. Those charges include 13 counts of grand theft, three counts of aggravated assault with intent to kill, aggravated battery on law enforcement, burglary with battery, armed robbery, aggravated fleeing, child cruelty and narcotics offenses.

