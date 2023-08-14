92º
Suspect arrested after carjacking, standoff in Daytona Beach

Heavy law enforcement presence in area of Mason Avenue, Florida East Coast Railway tracks

Thomas Mates, Digital Storyteller

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Law enforcement swarmed a Daytona Beach neighborhood Monday after an accused carjacker barricaded themselves inside a building.

Volusia County deputies and Daytona Beach police have flooded the area of Mason Avenue and the Florida East Coast Railway tracks, according to a post on Facebook from the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said the initial carjacking was reported at a BP gas station at 1094 Derbyshire Road. No one was hurt in the carjacking, deputies said.

The accused carjacker was taken into custody, but their name and age have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

