Suspect arrested after carjacking, standoff in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Law enforcement swarmed a Daytona Beach neighborhood Monday after an accused carjacker barricaded themselves inside a building.

Volusia County deputies and Daytona Beach police have flooded the area of Mason Avenue and the Florida East Coast Railway tracks, according to a post on Facebook from the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said the initial carjacking was reported at a BP gas station at 1094 Derbyshire Road. No one was hurt in the carjacking, deputies said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The accused carjacker was taken into custody, but their name and age have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and we will be clearing the area. Full details of the incident will be posted later today. Thanks again! — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) August 14, 2023

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: