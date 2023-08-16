Sea turtle nesting season breaks records in Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Officials in Volusia County are seeing a record-breaking number of sea turtle nests on the county’s beaches this year.

The county said sea turtles have laid 1,482 nests, up from 1,427 last year.

That includes 1,251 loggerhead turtle nests, 231 green sea turtle nests, four leatherback nests and four Kemp’s ridley turtle nests.

There are still six weeks to go in sea turtle nesting season, so the county is urging people on the beach to leave turtles and nests alone, avoid walking on the dune system and on native plants, and minimize the use of lights at night, including from cellphones and flashlights. Turtles need natural moonlight and starlight to guide them between the nest and the ocean, and away from dangers like streets and storm drains.

Beachgoers should also remove obstacles by doing such things as flattening sandcastles, filling in holes, getting rid of trash and taking any beach equipment with them.

If you see a turtle that is in danger, contact a lifeguard or beach safety officer, or call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.

