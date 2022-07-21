What to do if you find a sea turtle stuck on Brevard County’s beaches

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – More sea turtles are nesting on Brevard County’s beaches this summer and more are getting stuck too.

Volunteers with the Sea Turtle Preservation Society say four sea turtles have gotten stuck under wooden ramp and step-style dune crossovers in the last two weeks.

The turtles are coming up to dig nests and lay eggs. For some reason, more turtles are trying to nest under the dune crossovers, with the turtles wedging themselves under there and getting stuck. If a turtle gets stuck it can overheat because they are not meant to be out in the sun so long.

The Sea Turtle Preservation Society says it is working on a way to reduce the number of turtles getting stuck under the crossovers.

In the meantime, the group wants people to pay attention to the crossovers and if you see a turtle that is obstructed or having trouble moving around to call at 321-206-0646 and leave a voice message if you have to. Leave the exact location and time on the message and try not to leave until someone is notified.

Earlier this month, Brevard County firefighters rescued a 200-pound turtle that was trapped under a boardwalk.