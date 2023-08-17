‘You should be scared:’ Ocala officer fired, arrested in aggravated stalking investigation

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocala police officer, accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend and sending her a threatening voice message, was arrested and fired on Wednesday.

Natawi Chin, 27, was arrested by deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an affidavit, the victim said she and Chin had dated for about a year before breaking up.

Following the breakup, the victim said Chin had tried to call her and even knocked on the windows of her home, records show. The victim also said she would receive texts from Chin demanding to know where she was, deputies said.

Investigators said they received images of texts between Chin and the victim, backing up her account of his behavior.

Deputies said Chin sent the victim a series of messages in July that included a recorded threat.

“I was gonna text this to you but then you could get me arrested for written threats. I will shoot your (expletive) up, keep playing,” Chin said in the recording, according to deputies.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

When the victim questioned whether she should laugh at or be scared of the statement, Chin replied, “You should be scared,” according to investigators.

The affidavit for Chin’s arrest warrant was submitted on July 31, as Chin was reportedly in Jamaica to visit his family, the document states.

The Marion County jail, citing state statutes, told News 6 that it does not publicly release mug shots of law enforcement personnel.

Chin was hired as a recruit in October 2020 and promoted to officer in February 2021, according to the department.

The Ocala Police Department provided the following statement to News 6:

We regret to inform our community about the recent arrest of one of our police officers for aggravated stalking (dating violence). This incident is deeply unfortunate and disappointing. We want to emphasize that such behavior goes against the principles and values of our department, and we do not tolerate any criminal misconduct, especially from those who take an oath to protect and serve. The individual involved has been terminated and is no longer part of our law enforcement agency. Rest assured, the Ocala Police Department remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity within its ranks. We are committed to justice and will do everything we can to hold everyone accountable for their actions. We appreciate our community’s continued support during this unfortunate circumstance. Statement on OPD Officer Arrest | Ocala Police Department

Victims of domestic violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline, available 24 hours a day at 800-799-7233.

Harbor House of Central Florida offers a 24-hour confidential crisis hotline, reachable at 407-886-2856.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: