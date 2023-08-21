Get paid to be a Buc-ee’s taste-tester. Here’s how

Another Buc-ee’s in Florida? This county may be next to offer Beaver Nuggets

FinanceBuzz is looking for a lucky Buc-ee’s lover to taste-test food from the chain of gas stations -- and get paid in exchange.

“We’re looking for one hungry traveler to taste-test 25 popular foods from America’s most beloved roadside stop: Buc-ee’s,” the FinanceBuzz website said.

If selected, FinanceBuzz said the eager beaver will be paid $1,000 to complete their taste-test, plus $250 to cover the cost of food, gas and merchandise.

Here is a list of some of the items you’ll need to sample:

Buc-ee’s Beaver Nuggets

Sweet and savory kolaches

Hippo tacos

Barbecue sandwiches

Buc-ee’s Lemon Crisps

Homemade fudge

Buc-ee’s Gummi Bears

Banana pudding

Biscuits and gravy

To be eligible to be the ““Buc-ee’s Bud-ee,” you must live near -- or be able to travel to -- a Buc-ee’s location, be at least 18 years old and be willing to try almost any snack they offer, FinanceBuzz said.

Are you a Buc-ee's fan? We need someone to taste, rate, and review snacks from the convenience store mainstay. Apply to be our Buc-ee 's Bud-ee Snack Reviewer. #sidehustle https://t.co/kyOSJtykDa — FinanceBuzz.com (@financebuzz) August 17, 2023

Applications are due by Sept. 11 at 11:59 p.m. and the lucky winner will be selected by Sept. 18 and contacted via email. After being chosen, the person will have two weeks to complete their “test.”

To fill out an application, click here.

According to their website, FinanceBuzz is “an informational website that provides tips, advice and recommendations to help you make financial decisions.”

