Man who called in Osceola courthouse bomb scare has history of threats, deputies say

Steven Liepe arrested for Aug. 3 bomb threat

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Tags: Osceola County, Crime
Steven Liepe. (Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – An Orlando man accused of calling in a bomb threat to the Osceola County Courthouse earlier this month has a history of making similar calls, according to the sheriff’s office.

Steven Liepe, 43, was arrested last week on charges of threatening to blow up the courthouse in Kissimmee in a call to 911 dispatch on Aug. 3.

Several agencies searched the courthouse and found no explosives.

The sheriff’s office said Liepe has a history of calling in bomb threats, including two threats made in January 2021 and another threat made in August 2022.

The sheriff’s office said Liepe had also made a bomb threat to a facility in Los Angeles the same week as the Osceola County Courthouse threat.

Liepe faces several charges, including making a false report of a bomb or explosive on public or state property and disorderly conduct.

