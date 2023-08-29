How to watch News 6 on any platform

ORLANDO, Fla. – We broadcast and livestream News 6 on several platforms, some of which don’t even require internet access or a paid cable service provider.

You can stay up to date on the impacts of Idalia as it happens using a digital antenna. It’s also a good tool to have one, just in case your cable and internet go out during a storm. That way, you’ll still be able to watch News 6 over the air from your television.

There are other ways to watch our newscasts, too. Start by downloading the News 6 Plus app to your Smart TV. It’s available on Firestick, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search News 6 Plus in the app store.

On your mobile devices, you can stay connected with the latest news and weather impacts by using our family of apps. Just search “WKMG” in the app store.

On the News 6 mobile app, open the menu by pressing the three bars at the top left-hand corner. Then click on Watch Live. Also on that page, you will find livestreams of news conferences, sky cameras from across Central Florida and our crews out in the field showing us the impacts of the storm.

Want more in-depth weather coverage? Download the Pinpoint Weather App to view our live radar and localized weather forecasts from Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells and the rest of the Pinpoint Accurate Weather Team.

The Pinpoint Hurricane App will give you the latest tracks and you can set alerts for any warnings that may pop up in your area.

We’re also live on YouTube throughout the day with meteorologist Jonathan Kegges answering the questions you type in the chat box.

All of our digital platforms are powered by clickorlando.com, where you can find articles on the impact timelines, county-by-county information, details on school closures and updates from state and local officials.

Thanks for watching!