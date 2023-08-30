Thousands of Florida prisoners evacuated as Idalia threatens state

The Florida Department of Corrections announced on Tuesday evening that inmates housed in facilities along the projected path of Hurricane Idalia are being evacuated as the storm threatens to strike Florida early on Wednesday.
In the event of an institution evacuation, announcements will be made upon completion, FDOC officials stated. Inmate locations will be posted to the FDOC website around 24 hours after relocation.
Evacuated inmates were moved to “parent facilities” that were better equipped to handle the storm, FDOC announced.
According to FDOC, around 4,000 inmates were evacuated or relocated ahead of Idalia’s arrival, including inmates from the following facilities:
- Bradenton Bridge
- Bridges of Cocoa
- Bridges of Jacksonville
- Bridges of Lake City
- Bridges of Orlando
- Bridges of Santa Fe
- Cross City Work Camp
- Dayton Beach CRC
- Desoto Work Camp
- Ft. Pierce CRC
- Hardee Work Camp
- Hernando CI
- Jacksonville Bridges
- Kissimmee CRC
- Lancaster Work Camp
- Largo Road Prison
- Madison Work Camp
- Miami North CRC
- Opa Locka CRC
- Orlando Bridge
- Orlando CRC
- Panama City CRC
- Reality House
- Re-entry of Ocala
- Shisha House
- St. Pete CRC
- Suncoast CRC
- TTH Bartow
- TTH Dinsmore
- TTH Kissimmee
- TTH Tarpon Springs
- Tallahassee CRC
- Tomoka CRC
- Tomoka Work Camp
- Turning Point
Meanwhile, visitation has been canceled on Thursday and Friday at the following facilities:
- Jefferson Correctional Institution
- Florida State Prison
- Hardee Correctional Institution
- Lowell Annex
- Madison Correctional Institution
- Marion Correctional Institution
- Tomoka Correctional Institution
- Sumter Correctional Institution
- Suwannee Correctional Institution
- Union Correctional Institution
FDOC also announced that offenders on community supervision will be given specific instructions from probation officers if evacuations are deemed necessary or if the probation office closes during regular reporting hours.
State probation offices will be closed on Wednesday in the following Florida counties:
- Alachua
- Baker
- Bradford
- Charlotte
- Citrus
- Clay
- Columbia
- Dixie
- Duval
- Franklin
- Gilchrist
- Hamilton
- Hernando
- Hillsborough
- Jefferson
- Lafayette
- Lake
- Lee
- Leon
- Levy
- Madison
- Manatee
- Marion
- Nassau
- Pasco
- Putnam
- Pinellas
- Sarasota
- Seminole
- St. Johns
- Sumter
- Suwannee
- Union
- Wakulla
