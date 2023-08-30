Thousands of Florida prisoners evacuated as Idalia threatens state

The Florida Department of Corrections announced on Tuesday evening that inmates housed in facilities along the projected path of Hurricane Idalia are being evacuated as the storm threatens to strike Florida early on Wednesday.

In the event of an institution evacuation, announcements will be made upon completion, FDOC officials stated. Inmate locations will be posted to the FDOC website around 24 hours after relocation.

Evacuated inmates were moved to “parent facilities” that were better equipped to handle the storm, FDOC announced.

According to FDOC, around 4,000 inmates were evacuated or relocated ahead of Idalia’s arrival, including inmates from the following facilities:

Bradenton Bridge

Bridges of Cocoa

Bridges of Jacksonville

Bridges of Lake City

Bridges of Orlando

Bridges of Santa Fe

Cross City Work Camp

Dayton Beach CRC

Desoto Work Camp

Ft. Pierce CRC

Hardee Work Camp

Hernando CI

Jacksonville Bridges

Kissimmee CRC

Lancaster Work Camp

Largo Road Prison

Madison Work Camp

Miami North CRC

Opa Locka CRC

Orlando Bridge

Orlando CRC

Panama City CRC

Reality House

Re-entry of Ocala

Shisha House

St. Pete CRC

Suncoast CRC

TTH Bartow

TTH Dinsmore

TTH Kissimmee

TTH Tarpon Springs

Tallahassee CRC

Tomoka CRC

Tomoka Work Camp

Turning Point

Meanwhile, visitation has been canceled on Thursday and Friday at the following facilities:

Jefferson Correctional Institution

Florida State Prison

Hardee Correctional Institution

Lowell Annex

Madison Correctional Institution

Marion Correctional Institution

Tomoka Correctional Institution

Sumter Correctional Institution

Suwannee Correctional Institution

Union Correctional Institution

FDOC also announced that offenders on community supervision will be given specific instructions from probation officers if evacuations are deemed necessary or if the probation office closes during regular reporting hours.

State probation offices will be closed on Wednesday in the following Florida counties:

Alachua

Baker

Bradford

Charlotte

Citrus

Clay

Columbia

Dixie

Duval

Franklin

Gilchrist

Hamilton

Hernando

Hillsborough

Jefferson

Lafayette

Lake

Lee

Leon

Levy

Madison

Manatee

Marion

Nassau

Pasco

Putnam

Pinellas

Sarasota

Seminole

St. Johns

Sumter

Suwannee

Union

Wakulla

