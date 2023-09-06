92º
Wild Florida airboat tours resume after crash that injured 20 people

Tours had been suspended since Aug. 16

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Wild Florida airboat, seen on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Wild Florida resumed its airboat tours weeks after two of its boats collided and injured 20 people.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed to News 6 on Tuesday that the park had resumed its airboat rides.

Wild Florida suspended its tours on Aug. 16, two days after two of their airboats crashed. Twenty people were injured and taken to the hospital, all of whom have since been released.

Calls to 911 show there were patients with rib injuries, shoulder injuries and lacerations.

A total of 30 people were involved in the crash — 28 passengers and two captains.

Wild Florida is a drive-thru wildlife and safari park offering airboat tours, alligator-handling shows and a petting zoo.

