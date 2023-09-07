80º
Silver Alert issued as Altamonte Springs police search for 74-year-old man

Dennis Edwards may be trying to drive to New York, family says

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Tags: Seminole County, Missing
Dennis Edwards (Altamonte Springs Police Department)

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS , Fla. – Police in Altamonte Springs need the public’s help to find a missing disabled man who may be trying to drive to New York.

Dennis Edwards, 74 was last seen driving a blue 2012 Ford Focus hatchback with a New York tag of KLW-5205. He was reported missing Wednesday around 4 p.m.

Police say Edwards has diminished mental capacity, and his family is concerned he may be trying to go back to New York.

Edwards is described as light-skinned, 5′6″ tall, 160 pounds with a hunched posture and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts and blue army fatigue slip-on shoes.

If you see Edwards or know of his whereabouts, call 911 or call Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441.

