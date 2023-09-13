81º
Osceola schools ends public library program over state law concerns

Program gave students automatic access to public library resources

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Tags: Osceola County, Education, Florida, Politics
School District of Osceola County faces calls to ban certain books from schools (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Osceola County’s school district is getting rid of a program that automatically gave students public library access because of concerns about state law and the parental choice movement.

The school district announced Tuesday it was ending its OLL Access Pass program.

The program automatically gave all students in the school district direct access to public library materials, including books and resources, which could all be accessed through the school libraries.

The district said it was discontinuing the program to comply with two laws, Florida HB 1069 and HB 1467, two laws passed in the last two years meant to give the public more access to the books and materials in school libraries and the ability to challenge in works they believe may be “pornographic, harmful to minors, or describe or depict sexual conduct.”

The school district said it will continue to work with the Osceola County Library System to provide events at schools where parents can sign children up for library cards.

The program’s end is the latest change by a Florida public school district that was made because of concerns about recent Florida law, including the removal of hundreds of books from school shelves.

