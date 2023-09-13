These 4 Florida cities are among the best to retire. Check out the full list

If you’re planning to retire soon, there’s good news — Orlandoans already live in one of the best U.S. cities to retire.

Financial site WalletHub released its “Best and Worst Places to Retire” ranking for 2023 this month, and Orlando ranks fourth in the country among the best places to retire.

Four Florida cities made it into the top 5 for best places to retire, out of 182. WalletHub’s ranking was based on various factors broken into four categories: affordability, activities, quality of life and health care.

Taking the top spot on the list is Tampa. Scottsdale, Arizona came in at No. 2, Fort Lauderdale was No. 3 and Miami was No. 5.

At the bottom of the list were Stockton, California; Newark, New Jersey; Bakersfield, California; San Bernardino, California; and Detroit, Michigan.

Here are the top 15 best places to retire, along with their rankings in the 4 categories. To see the full list, head to the WalletHub website.

Overall Rank City Affordability Activities Quality of Life Health Care 1 Tampa, FL 40 5 26 79 2 Scottsdale, AZ 61 20 6 24 3 Fort Lauderdale, FL 85 6 50 44 4 Orlando, FL 30 14 73 50 5 Miami, FL 75 3 94 61 6 Casper, WY 2 70 37 88 7 Denver, CO 82 11 71 39 8 Cincinnati, OH 107 4 66 47 9 Charleston, SC 17 28 78 112 10 Atlanta, GA 42 8 120 110 11 San Francisco, CA 163 2 23 37 12 St. Petersburg, FL 40 30 28 100 13 Wilmington, DE 44 34 154 13 14 Minneapolis, MN 136 9 62 15 15 Las Vegas, NV 24 7 104 167

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: