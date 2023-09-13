77º
These 4 Florida cities are among the best to retire. Check out the full list

Orlando ranks at No. 4 on WalletHub’s report

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Farmers' Market at Lake Eola in downtown Orlando. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

If you’re planning to retire soon, there’s good news — Orlandoans already live in one of the best U.S. cities to retire.

Financial site WalletHub released its “Best and Worst Places to Retire” ranking for 2023 this month, and Orlando ranks fourth in the country among the best places to retire.

Four Florida cities made it into the top 5 for best places to retire, out of 182. WalletHub’s ranking was based on various factors broken into four categories: affordability, activities, quality of life and health care.

Taking the top spot on the list is Tampa. Scottsdale, Arizona came in at No. 2, Fort Lauderdale was No. 3 and Miami was No. 5.

At the bottom of the list were Stockton, California; Newark, New Jersey; Bakersfield, California; San Bernardino, California; and Detroit, Michigan.

Here are the top 15 best places to retire, along with their rankings in the 4 categories. To see the full list, head to the WalletHub website.

Overall RankCityAffordabilityActivitiesQuality of LifeHealth Care
1Tampa, FL4052679
2Scottsdale, AZ6120624
3Fort Lauderdale, FL8565044
4Orlando, FL30147350
5Miami, FL7539461
6Casper, WY2703788
7Denver, CO82117139
8Cincinnati, OH10746647
9Charleston, SC172878112
10Atlanta, GA428120110
11San Francisco, CA16322337
12St. Petersburg, FL403028100
13Wilmington, DE443415413
14Minneapolis, MN13696215
15Las Vegas, NV247104167

