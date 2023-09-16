Tree falls, damaging DeLand home during storm

Residents of a home in DeLand told News 6 that a tree fell on the home during an afternoon storm Friday.

The home, located on the 600 block of South Adelle Ave., was tagged by building inspectors after the tree caused the side of the home to collapse.

The family said no one was injured.

The tenants also said the owner of the home lives in Tallahassee, and they waiting for the next steps related to cleanup and repairs.

News 6 contacted DeLand officials, but have not heard back.

