Tree falls, damaging DeLand home during storm

Side of home collapsed

Troy Campbell, Reporter

DELAND, Fla. – Residents of a home in DeLand told News 6 that a tree fell on the home during an afternoon storm Friday.

The home, located on the 600 block of South Adelle Ave., was tagged by building inspectors after the tree caused the side of the home to collapse.

The family said no one was injured.

The tenants also said the owner of the home lives in Tallahassee, and they waiting for the next steps related to cleanup and repairs.

News 6 contacted DeLand officials, but have not heard back.

About the Author:

Troy graduated from California State University Northridge with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication. He has reported on Mexican drug cartel violence on the El Paso/ Juarez border, nuclear testing facilities at the Idaho National Laboratory and severe Winter weather in Michigan.

