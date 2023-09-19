Woman accused of molesting 13-year-old girl, offering her illicit substances

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was taken into custody on Monday on accusations that she sexually abused a 13-year-old girl, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said that around 9 a.m. on Monday, they received a report in Kissimmee about a child being sexually battered.
A release shows that upon arrival at the scene, deputies found a 13-year-old girl, who told them that she had been molested by a 28-year-old woman — later identified as Susana Tamayo-Viera.
According to the girl, Tamayo-Viera had also offered her a beer and a vape to smoke roughly one month prior, detectives said.
As a result, Tamayo-Viera was arrested and taken to the Osceola County Jail.
Tamayo-Viera faces charges of sexual battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She is held on bond of $60,000.
