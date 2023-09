MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A person was shot and killed Thursday night near The Villages, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened in the 2500 block of SE 174th Place.

According to sheriff’s officials, the victim was dead at the scene and no arrests have been made.

No other information is available.

