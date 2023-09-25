Man shot, killed by Orange County deputies ID’d

ORANGE COUNTY. Fla. – The man who was shot and killed early Sunday after investigators said he opened fire on Orange County deputies has been identified.

The sheriff’s office identified the man as Jorge Ramirez-Rivera, 45, in a news release on Monday.

According to the release, deputies responded to the 5500 block of Suncreek Court on Saturday around 9 p.m. following a 911 call about a man, Ramirez-Rivera, firing a gun in the backyard of a home.

Deputies were unable to make contact with him at the time, Mina said in a video statement on social media.

Around 12:47 a.m. on Sunday, deputies received more 911 calls saying that Ramirez-Rivera was pointing a gun at passing drivers and also threatened his roommate with the gun.

According to the release, when deputies arrived they tried for about 40 minutes to negotiate with Ramirez-Rivera but he refused to come out and “threatened further violence.”

“At some point, he did come out to the backyard. We were able to use less-lethal tactics, to include a Taser, but he pulled a firearm from his waistband and shot one time,” Mina said.

Deputies shot back at the man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A gun that the Orange County Sheriff's Office said on social media was fired by a man who deputies shot and killed early Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct the investigation and turn its findings over to the state attorney’s office before an internal review can be performed at the sheriff’s office, according to Mina.

The deputies involved in the shooting will be on administrative leave pending the investigation.

According to the release, some body cam video from the shooting will be released within 30 days of the incident.

