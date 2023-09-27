Looking for National Coffee Day deals? Try these Orlando area cafés

ORLANDO, Fla. – Friday is National Coffee Day and cafés and coffee shops in Orlando are brewing up some deals for customers.

A recent report by WalletHub ranked Orlando the fourth best coffee city in America, with the most coffee shops, coffee houses and cafés per capita. Orlando is also tied with five other cities for most donut shops per capita.

San Francisco was ranked the No. 1 best coffee city, followed by Portland, Oregon and Seattle, Washington. Orlando isn’t the only Florida city on the list: Tampa ranked at No. 6 and Miami ranked at No. 12.

All this is good to know with National Coffee Day and International Coffee Day both happening this weekend. It’s not just the big chains like Dunkin’. In recent years Orlando’s stable of craft coffee places by local owners has exploded.

So here’s a list of places offering deals.

Find every episode of Florida Foodie on YouTube:

FOXTAIL COFFEE

Customers with the Foxtail app can get a free cold brew coffee on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. using the promo code “FOXFREE23.″ Customers in-store can get 50% off all seasonal beverages.

Then on Sunday, Foxtail app users can get 50% off beverages with promo code COFFEE50, and in-store customers can get “buy one, get one free” seasonal drinks. Deals are good at all Foxtail Coffee Co. locations throughout Florida.

LINEAGE COFFEE, EOLA GENERAL, FRAMEWORK CRAFT COFFEE BAR, QREATE COFFEE

A group of Orlando Mills 50 District area coffee shops are giving away free coffee on Friday.

Go to Eola General, Framework Craft Coffee Bar, Lineage Coffee or Qreate Coffee, and mention Mills 50. The first 15 customers to do so at those locations will get a free cup of coffee or cold brew.

LOBOS COFFEE ROASTERS

Lobos Coffee Roasters on Corrine Drive in Audubon Park is offering free drip coffee with the purchase of a food item.

THE SALTY DONUT

The Salty Donut on Corrine Drive in Audubon Park is also offering deals all weekend. Customers can get 50% off all cold brew beverages, and 50% off batch brew.

THE NAUTI LOBSTAH

Apopka’s The Nauti Lobstah is a seafood restaurant, not a cafe, but they have a coffee-esque deal of their own.

Starting on Friday, the restaurant will sell its Classic Espresso Martini and Creamy Espresso Martini with Bailey’s for $8.

Several national companies are also offering coffee deals this weekend. For instance, Dunkin’ is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee with purchase. Paris Baguette is offering a free medium hot or iced Lavazza coffee with purchase all weekend (there’s a location in Winter Park). To see a full list of national deals, head to the WalletHub website.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: