Osceola hunter accused of possessing 8-foot-long gator at local lake

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – An Osceola County hunter was caught in possession of an 8-foot alligator earlier this month, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

In a release, the FWC reported that an officer was surveilling a nearby lake after complaints came in about illegal hunting in the area.

During this time, the hunter was spotted in an airboat while hunting alligators, and the officer discovered that the hunter was in possession of an 8-foot-long alligator without a secured CITES tag, which is required after an alligator has been killed, the release shows.

Additionally, the hunter did not have a permit to harvest alligators, according to the FWC.

The release states that the alligator was still alive, and so the officer “returned it to the resource.”

Due to the incident, a notice to appear was issued for the hunter on charges of illegal possession of an alligator, not securing the CITES tag to a harvested alligator, and not immediately killing or releasing a captured alligator.

No additional information has been provided at this time, including the hunter’s identity or where the incident occurred.

In a similar situation, a Florida woman was cited earlier this month for keeping a young alligator in the bathtub of a resort in Winter Garden.

During that case, the woman was cited referencing 379.3014, or the unlawful sale, possession or transporting of alligators or alligator skins.

