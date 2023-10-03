Harbor House of Central Florida spreads awareness on domestic violence

Leaders with Harbor House of Central Florida joined forced with Orange County and City of Orlando officials to get results for domestic violence victims.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Leaders with Harbor House of Central Florida joined forced with Orange County and City of Orlando officials to get results for domestic violence victims.

CEO Michelle Sperzel explained the organization is extending housing for victims.

“The impact of domestic violence extends far beyond physical injuries. It leaves scars on hearts and on minds,” Sperzel explained.

She explained the organization is extending housing for victims.

“We were shelter to 909 individuals, with more than half of those individuals being children. We provided over 100,000 life-saving services,” Sperzel said.

Sheriff John Mina said the sheriff’s office responded to 3,500 domestic violence calls so far this year.

“Just this year, our domestic violence detectives and our homicide detectives investigated 12 domestic homicide murders as compared to seven last year,” Mina said.

Leaders said the goal is to hold abusers accountable but want to remind victims that help is available.

“The goal in my office is to investigate and prosecute every one of these cases in a manner that ensures safety of each victim, their children, and their families,” said Andrew Bain, state attorney of Ninth Judicial Circuit.

Harbor House of Central Florida hotline: 407-886-2856

Harbor House of Central Florida website: https://www.harborhousefl.com/

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: