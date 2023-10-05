Deltona driver accused of firing at SUV in road-rage shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Deltona man was arrested on Wednesday following a road-rage shooting earlier in the day, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

In a release, deputies said that the shooting was reported just after 2 p.m. near Howland Boulevard and Goldenhills Street.

While no one was injured, an SUV was struck twice, and several shell casings were found at the intersection, the release states. Nearby schools were also placed on a brief hold or lockdown during the investigation.

According to investigators, deputies were eventually able to find the suspect’s car at a home along Wanderer Drive.

The suspect — later identified as 46-year-old Ernest Woods — surrendered to deputies and was taken into custody, investigators added.

Woods’ wife explained that an SUV had been following close behind them along State Road 415, so Woods slowed down to irritate the other driver, deputies said.

According to Woods, the other driver then passed them while shouting racial slurs, investigators said.

However, detectives noted that the other driver’s account was that Woods pulled up behind him at a red light — yelling and calling him names — before cutting him off in traffic and firing a gun at him.

Meanwhile, the couple indicated that Woods pulled out a gun and fired because the other driver had thrown a rock at their car, deputies said. Despite the claim, investigators said that they couldn’t find any sign of damage from a thrown rock on the car.

Woods faces charges of shooting at an occupied vehicle, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. He is held on no bond pending his first appearance.

