Teen injured in ‘accidental shooting’ at Deltona park, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was injured in an accidental shooting at a Deltona park on Saturday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded around 6:15 p.m. to the Three Island Nature Park located at 2100 Brewster Drive in reference to a shooting.

According to a news release, deputies determined the shooting happened in a car at the park.

Deputies said a group of four teens, ages 17-19, were in a car at the park when they said one of them handled a gun in the back seat. The teen fired a shot into the front, passenger seat, striking the occupant in the back.

The teen who was shot is listed in stable condition at a local hospital, deputies said.

According to the release, the shooter, who is also 17, left the scene, but was located and is being interviewed with “with charges pending a full investigation.”

