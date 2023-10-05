Motel will be renovated for affordable housing in Osceola County

Leaders in Osceola County say the former Crown Motel in Kissimmee will be the future home to dozens of families.

The nonprofit, Hope Partnership, will turn all 30 rooms at the Crown Motel on U.S. 192 into studio-style units as part of a new affordable housing project.

“These are folks who are working two, three jobs, may have children, they deserve dignity and housing,” said Rep. Darren Soto, D-Kissimmee.

The building will be called “Thrive Studios.”

Officials with Osceola County say homelessness has increased in the past five years.

According to the county, so far in 2023, there’s a total of 358 people without homes.

“It takes a village, literally. The county has invested over $41 million over the last several years to make sure that we have over 1,000 units now in Osceola County but still that’s not enough,” Commissioner Cheryl Grieb said.

The project is actually part of a bigger push. This week, the county approved a $3 million partnership with the City of Kissimmee to renovate another hotel as part of affordable housing as well.

“Let’s make sure that we build more affordable housing for our working-class citizens. Let’s make sure that our veterans, our seniors, our moms and pops are taken care of and their families,” said State Sen. Victor Torres, D-Kissimmee.

The Hope Partnership said the goal is to have all the rooms renovated and ready in a year.

