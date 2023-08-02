Ground broken on affordable housing community in Sanford’s Goldsboro community

Seminole County broke ground on a new affordable housing community in Sanford.

SANFORD, Fla. – Seminole County leaders are marking the beginning of construction on a development that will bring affordable housing to Sanford.

During a ceremony Wednesday, officials broke ground on a six-home subdivision off W. 20th St. in the historic Goldsboro community.

The development is part of a homeownership program and the first in Seminole County to be built with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, officials said.

In 2021, the county said it was awarded $91 million in ARPA funds. Treasury guidelines for the money included development of affordable housing as a permissible use.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

In July 2022, Seminole County awarded $1 million to Habitat for Humanity Seminole-Apopka and $1 million was also awarded to Florida SPECS to develop at least five affordable houses each.

Kolby NiBlack was chosen by Habitat for Humanity to purchase one of the new homes and attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

“I’m just really excited and very thankful that we had this opportunity that we were able to take advantage of and being able to have something to pass down to my son,” NiBlack said.

According to Seminole County, the homes must be completed and sold prior to December 31, 2026.

After the homes are sold, officials said the developers will reimburse the county for their initial investment.

The reimbursement would allow the county to reinvest the funds as a revolving line of credit to the developer to continue building affordable housing in Seminole County.

For details about Seminole County’s homeownership program, visit the Seminole County website.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: